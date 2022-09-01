Gianecchini reveals why he fell in love with Marília Gabriela

Marília Gabriela’s ex-husband, Reynaldo Gianecchini revealed why he fell in love with the journalist. to dupla met in 1998 during the World Cup in France and, at the time, the actor was living in the country because of his professional life as a model. He told details of the first meeting in an interview with Flow Podcast this Wednesday (31).

“One of the things that made me fall in love with Marília the most… She’s really cool, but in many ways, she’s really cool. Of course, I already knew the journalist and the smart, cool woman she is. our first meeting in life… I was living abroad, suddenly it was a door that opened”, he said, referring to when he first saw her at the hotel.

At the time, I just thought: what a special moment. But I didn’t even think it would be a wedding, I thought I was a child and I thought she would never talk to me. And it turned out that that night, we stayed, already. Reynaldo Gianecchini

Special moment

One thing that intrigued Gianecchini the most is that on the night of the first date they already acted with extreme naturalnesswhich made the conversation much looser.

“What caught me the most is that that night we met, we could be so real. I knew she was an intelligent woman, but what I also had a relationship with was a funny woman, who also spoke a lot of things I didn’t imagine. We had fun in this place to get to know each other”, he pointed out.

The date then turned into a serious relationship the following year. They were married for almost nine years and ended in 2006. Before the conversation on the Flow Podcast, Gianecchinij had already said in another interview that he did not think about remarriage after having had a relationship with the journalist.

“I was super married, I loved being married, I was married for almost nine years and it was a great marriage, everything thinking about two, divided, very well spoken, very loved. I consider it a beautiful relationship that I had, but after that, something in me never made it back to that place,” he said at the time.

Where is Reynaldo Gianecchini going?

The actor announced that he had left Globo after many years. His last work at the network was in A Dona do Pedaço (2019), as a villain. But Giane is in the spotlight in 2022 because of her new work, the debut on Netflix. The artist played another villain, this time a religious leader who shocked Brazil. Her work in Bom Dia, Veronica earned several accolades.

And as soon as the season of the series came out, Reynaldo already has a new job. He is cast in Segundas Intentions, HBO Max’s first soap opera in Brazil. The plot is also written by Raphael Montes, the same author of Bom Dia, Verônica. However, so far there is no green light for the start of filming, which has already been postponed more than once.

Where is Marília Gabriela?

Since announcing her retirement in 2016, Marília Gabriela has made few appearances. The interviewer and actress became successful on social media for constantly posting images of her travels. She spends most of her time in Portugal and is usually very close to Aguinaldo Silva, who also lives there.

This year, she suspended her retirement to launch a new interview project, this time for Instagram, remembering the golden times when she worked on several stations, such as SBT.