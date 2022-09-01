Giant hole keeps growing in Chile

The giant hole that appeared in the Atacama Desert in Chile, is growing more and more. According to the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the crater could collapse and collapse.

The huge cavity is located in the city of Tierra Amarilla, 665 kilometers from Santiago. There are about 15,000 inhabitants in the region.

The crater appeared, measuring 25 meters in diameter and 64 meters in depth, earlier this month. But its size is getting bigger and bigger. Currently, the hole is approximately 40 meters in diameter and 200 meters deep.

According to local authorities, the hole does not pose any danger to residents of Tierra Amarilla. However, activities around the crater are at a standstill. Work will resume only after the problem is resolved.

There are copper mines in the region where the hole was found. The area is mostly exploited by the Canadian company Lundin Mining LUN.To, which owns 80% of the property. The rest is controlled by Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp.

Colosal Agujero appears from nothing 🤯 A huge socavon took place in the region of # Atacama 25 m in diameter and 300 m in depth #monstrous. I don’t know its origin. The specialists investigate the cause of #phenomenon It’s time to avoid fear in the population…

Chile pic.twitter.com/DgVqmyrlpm — Dystopic Reality (@RDistopica) August 2, 2022

It is not yet possible to know how the crater came about. However, the mayor of Tierra Amarilla, Cristobal Zúñiga, claims that its emergence is due to the “inconsequential and excessive” extractive activities that are carried out in the area. A Lundin executive rejected this version and told the agency Reuters that further studies will be needed to determine the origin of the hole.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric attributed the origin of the crater to the country’s “development model”. “The hole is the tip of the iceberg of a series of problems that affect Tierra Amarilla,” he said. “This is a development model that has not been beneficial to the community.”