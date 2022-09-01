Giovanna Figueiredo praises Jessilane, her character in Mar do Sertão: ‘She wants the world’ | Sertão Sea

The fruit may not even fall far from the tree, but, in “Mar do Sertão”, it fell quite differently… 🌳🍎 If on the one hand, Mayor Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) is known for his dubious character, for another, your daughter Jessilane comes to shake the structures of politics. Novel debutant, Giovanna Figueiredo is responsible for playing the young woman in the plot.

To the 24 years, the actress reflects on the family dynamics surrounding her character. “She is the only child of Bodo Sabbatbut unlike being the baby of the family, she is the ugly duckling. Not to mention that device that doesn’t help the girl’s self-esteem at all. She has different ideas from her parents, doesn’t care about vanity like her mother and doesn’t agree with the concepts of a woman like her father. she wants the world“, account Giovanna.

“Being the mayor’s daughter and a trophy wife is not enough for her. She is smart, shrewd, brash, rebellious, but none of this seems to be positive for her parents”, declares the actress.

Jessilane he even told his father that, like him, he intends to pursue a political career. But the young woman’s wishes were ignored and even mocked by Bodo Sabbat. Even though, Giovanna highlights that the character will remain focused on her plans.

“Jessilane dreams of doing politics, of being respected, even more so in that city where power is dominated by retrograde men. Even though everything and everyone is against her, her determination and strength grow more and more each day.“, says the actress.

Oh, and there’s more! Without giving away too much about the character’s future, Giovanna give me one spoiler about the next steps of Jessilane in the plot.

“Don’t be fooled! Not everything is what it seems, and she is always ready to surprise… And think ahead. Daughter of a politician, right? Life is a game and the game has to be played”, misleads the actress. .

From São Paulo, Giovanna Figueiredo started at the age of 14 in the theater. She took lessons in circus lyre, painting and drawing. But with her mother’s encouragement, she accepted to dive into the world of acting. His big debut was in the series Desalma, available on Globoplay. The actress played ring in the first phase, and Isabel Teixeira assumed the character in the second phase.

