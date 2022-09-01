Globo makes wrong decision in the final stretch of Pantanal

When saying goodbye to Irma (Camila Morgado), Trindade (Gabriel Sater) broke not only the heart of Madeleine’s sister (Karine Teles), but also of the couple’s fans. The absence of the pawn made room for José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) to resume his interest in the redhead and, in the next chapters of Pantanal, they should become a real couple.

The flirtation between Irma and José Lucas began when José Leôncio’s firstborn (Marcos Palmeira) appeared on his father’s farm. Until then, Irma was completely in love with the “cattle king”, and only started to forget her sister’s husband when she met José Lucas, due to the “resemblance” between father and son (who don’t look alike at all, but it’s a soap opera, huh?).

However, José Lucas only had eyes for Juma (Alanis Guillen) and, later, for Érica (Marcela Fetter). It was up to Irma, then, to cure her lack in the arms of Trindade. And then the magic of “chemistry” happened: Irma and Trindade formed a beautiful couple, who filled the screen with an explosive passion.

But when Trindade leaves and José Lucas is disappointed in Érica, the way opens for the flirting back there to resume. José Lucas and Irma are, again, getting involved.

no chemistry

The author Bruno Luperi, who has been updating the text by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, will have to show a lot of skill if he wants to insist on this couple. The grandson of the original author has remained faithful to the work and, as a result, has been running over any possibility of change.

Luperi, then, will have to play a couple that doesn’t show any chemistry. Irma gained new energy when she became involved with Trindade, and without him, the young woman is erased. On the other hand, José Lucas, since he appeared, has never been a well of charisma, on the contrary. He has always shown himself to be a fickle and treacherous fellow.

Together, José Lucas and Irma do not yield even a spark. There is an obvious “force” to make the couple happen. And that will hardly happen. There is no overwhelming passion on the screen.

open work

The way Bruno Luperi resists the idea of ​​changing his grandfather’s original work is strange, since the author, with this attitude, completely ignores the meaning of the novel as an open work. An open work is subject to changes that can occur when characters come to life and speak for themselves.

A new social context, or even the new interpreters, give a new dimension to the work. That’s what happened here. Gabriel Sater and Camila Morgado worked together, while Irandhir Santos, no matter how good an actor, was unable to make José Lucas a dear man (more because of the text than the interpreter, of course).

That is, there is no possibility of the public swallowing Irma and José Lucas together. The couple didn’t work out.