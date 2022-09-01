Globo misses and scares trans activist by confusing her with suspicion of murdering a friend and assuming her identity

The error was caused because the authorities, when they saw a video of the influencer on the suspect’s profile, understood that it was the same person.

247 – Globo left the trans influencer Luisa Marilac in a panic this Tuesday (30) by mistaking her for a suspected murder during SP2. Anchor José Roberto Burnier even corrected the error live at the end of the newscast, but even so, the blogger insisted on speaking out. “I’m afraid,” she explained. The report is from the TV News portal.

“Globo do Céu, don’t do this to me, no, I’ve always dreamed of appearing on Globo, but not like this. I hope people understand this, for God’s sake. We’re living in a crazy world. I’m afraid,” wrote Luísa to repost the journalist’s apology on Instagram.

“At the beginning of the newspaper, we talked about a crime there in São Bernardo do Campo. And we showed a video of youtuber Luisa Marilac — as if she were the suspect Maryana Elisa Rimes Paulo. The video was passed by the police because Maryana had posted this video on her social media. Just now the delegate spoke to our production and admitted the mistake. Luisa Marilac and our viewers apologize,” said Burnier.

Luisa Marilac is an activist for LGBTQIA+ rights and also the writer of a book about the cause. She became known on the internet because of the “good drinks” meme.

See below the moment when Globo makes the mistake and then retracts.

