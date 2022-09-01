Goiânia is the capital with the most physically active adults, says Ministry of Health | Goiás

Goiânia is the Brazilian capital with the most physically active adults, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health. The post is shared with Curitiba (PR). According to the survey, only 12% of people over the age of 18 had not practiced any exercise in the last three months, performed physical exertion at work, and did not carry out heavy cleaning of the house.

Also in the ranking are Palmas (12.2%), Boa Vista (12.3%), Florianópolis (13.2%) and Porto Velho (13.4%).

People who practice an insufficient amount of physical activity weekly account for 39.8% of the population, the best rate in the country. The level of sedentary people or people who do little exercise in the capital of Goiás is the second lowest in the last 13 years, only behind 2016.

At the other end, the research shows that 41.3% of the people from Goiás do at least 2h30 of moderate physical activities per week in their free time. Already 8.4% of people do activities while commuting to school or work.

“Regular physical activity is important for both prevention and treatment of several chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic, respiratory and psychiatric diseases, such as anxiety and depression”, said biomedical and exercise physiology professor Cláudio Lira.

Zami Farias is 44 years old. Discouraged, the manicurist went into depression seven years ago. With the help of her husband and friends, she started to do physical activities and her quality of life improved.

“Due to pain, I couldn’t clean the house, take care of the boys, I didn’t do anything. Zami is now a stronger woman. Today I can fight for myself and my family,” she said.

Zami Farias during physical activity at home