Gorbachev was incompetent and underestimated his task in the USSR, says historian

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday, 30, aged 91, in Russia. While in power, between 1985 and 1991, he carried out landmark reforms known as perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (transparency), which earned him great recognition in the West.

In 1990, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for “virtually ending the Cold War”. In Russia, however, he was seen since the 1990s as a controversial figure. While he was responsible for pioneering areas such as freedom of expression, for many he was to blame for the demise of the superpower and the terrible years of economic crisis that came in the wake of the dissolution of the USSR.

Its transformations brought about the fall of the “iron curtain”, as the old political and ideological frontier between Western Europe and the USSR was known.

To understand the dimension of Gorbachev and the controversies surrounding the former leader of the Soviet Union, Capital Letter interviewed this Tuesday 30th the historian Rodrigo Ianhez, specialist in the Soviet period. He has lived in Russia for 11 years and spoke to the reporter directly from Moscow.

Check out the highlights of the interview:

CartaCapital: What is the importance of the figure of Gorbachev for the USSR and for Russia?

Rodrigo Ianhez: It is an importance comparable only to that of Lenin and Stalin, but with a controversial legacy for those who supported Lenin’s and Stalin’s views. Although Gorbachev initially expressed an intention of returning to Lenin, he ended up taking a very different path.

He is a figure without whom, most likely, the process of dissolution of the USSR would have been very different. I am one of those scholars who believe there was another way. It’s not just me. Stephen F. Cohen, for example, an American, and others believe that the dissolution of the USSR was not an inevitability.

And Gorbachev played a central role in this, partly out of incompetence, partly by underestimating the task he was given at that moment. There are a number of mistakes he made.

CC: What were the consequences of Gorbachev’s mistakes?

RI: When I comment on this situation, I speak of a tragedy. It is not for nothing that the figure of Gorbachev, today, in Russia and in other countries of the Soviet space, is much despised. And that goes back to the beginning of the 1990s. Shortly after the dissolution, Gorbachev participates in the first presidential elections and receives a tiny vote, insignificant for whoever held the post of leader of the nation.

Why such bad results? Life went into absolute chaos. We have no historical analogues of what happened in the USSR, a country that did not lose a war but had a drop in socioeconomic indices comparable to that of a defeat in a major war.

We are talking about a population decrease of about a million people a year in Russia, a decrease of about ten years in the life expectancy of men, a low birth rate, migrations, economic chaos, people without a salary. Finally, the country that was the second largest economy in the world during the Cold War has entered a process of deindustrialization that is also unparalleled. It was an economic and social tragedy.

Even Putin says that the end of the Soviet Union “was the greatest geopolitical tragedy”. Sometimes they take it out of context and try to attribute to Putin a nostalgia for the USSR that doesn’t exist. He refers to the social and economic consequences that Russians and other citizens of the former USSR suffered on their own.

Even countries that are now integrated into Europe, such as those on the Baltic, at one point lost almost half of their population due to migration and the deterioration of the material base. It was a chaos whose consequences we cannot diminish.

CC: What would be the alternatives to the dissolution of the USSR?

RI: Normally, we historians don’t like to go into this kind of elucubration. However, in the case of the USSR, there are very serious historians who see possible alternative paths.

Gorbachev doesn’t come out of nowhere. He was greatly supported, taken to Moscow under the protection of Yuri Andropov, who became Secretary General of the USSR after Brezhnev’s death in 1982. However, Andropov came to power already in very poor health, at an advanced age. , and fails to promote the reforms it intended. He saw the need for reform, but he was a much more cautious figure than Gorbachev, who is known to be somewhat impulsive, overly ambitiouswho was very fond of close-up plans.

One of the first major campaigns that Gorbachev launched was one against alcoholism, which was a total failure and was heavily criticized. It became a joke. It was a measure taken hastily, without weighing the consequences, and ended up generating a huge crisis. People started buying candy and sugar to make homemade vodka. Then they had to take sugar off the market to try to avoid this, but they soon realized that the campaign was unfeasible.

It was an example of how he would carry out such ambitious reforms: without thinking too much about the consequences, with a lot of improvisation. It turned out to be what it turned out to be.

Andropov had this mentality of carrying out reforms, but of a different nature, at a slower pace, with less ambitious goals, something more in the medium and long term. I think it’s Hobsbawn who quotes a member of the Russian government as saying that if Andropov had come to power 15 years earlier, we might still have the USSR on the map.

This is an alternative. Now, Gorbachev manages to come to power precisely because of this moment when the Communist Party of the Soviet Union ends up letting the leadership age. From 1975 onwards, Brezhnev’s health starts to become a big problem, but they still choose to keep him there. When Andropov comes to power, very old, he dies in less than two years and is followed by Chernenko, who also dies in less than two years. This even becomes a laughing stock. And, in a way, that’s what allowed Gorbachev to come to power. He was the youngest figure in the Politburo, an ambitious, energetic figure. To try to get out of this crisis they are in, they elect Gorbachev in 1985.

CC: Has Gorbachev’s image in the West changed in recent years?

RI: I think it’s an interesting element. Gorbachev’s legacy is so contradictory and controversial that he himself, in recent years, began to say that he regretted the way things went under his government and that his intention had never been to dissolve the USSR. And he ended up being relegated to oblivion in the West as well.

Since the 1990s he was a despised figure in Soviet space, but in the West he still enjoyed a certain prestige. He was frequently called upon to speak and give interviews. But in recent years he has begun to show regret for what the West considers his greatest legacy: the dissolution of the USSR.