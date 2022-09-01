Government accounts record best result in 11 years

THE National Treasury Secretariat reported this Tuesday, 30th, that the federal government’s accounts registered a primary surplus of R$ 19.3 billion in July this year. This is the best result in 11 years.

The primary surplus occurs when government revenues exceed expenditures, excluding interest payments on the public debt. When the opposite happens, there is a deficit.

In the first semester, the government had already had a surplus of R$ 53.6 billion. With the July numbers, the accumulated result in 2022 was even more expressive – R$ 73.1 billion.

According to the government, this year’s balance was pulled by the record collection in July. Revenue from taxes and contributions reached R$ 202.6 billion. Part of this collection was driven by the rise in oil prices.

Total expenses fell compared to July last year. Part of this decrease is explained by the lower social security expenses and the reduction in personnel expenses and charges. There is also the fact that, last year, the government spent BRL 20.7 billion in extraordinary expenses related to the covid-19 pandemic in July.

Read more: “Brazil at the crossroads”, report by Silvio Navarro published in Issue 124 of Oeste Magazine