government makes reporting mandatory; understand

The Ministry of Health has included monkeypox on the National List of Compulsory Notification of Diseases, Diseases and Public Health Events. The government’s decision, which appears in today’s edition of the Official Gazette, concerns both public and private health services.

With the measure, those responsible for health establishments must communicate to the responsible authorities with each new notification of the disease.

According to the ordinance signed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, communication about monkeypox must be made to the folder within 24 hours after diagnosis.

Brazil records second death

Rio de Janeiro recorded the first death from monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, on Monday (29). This is the second case in Brazil within a month.

According to the SES (State Health Department), the 33-year-old patient was hospitalized at Hospital Ferreira Machado, in Campos dos Goytacazes. The man had comorbidities and low immunity, which worsened the condition and took him to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

The case was also confirmed by the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, the man was “immunosuppressed, transplanted in 2020” and these conditions “would have worsened with the diagnosis of monkeypox”.

Data released by the WHO (World Health Organization) show that more than 50,000 cases of monkeypox, also called monkeypox, have been recorded since the beginning of an outbreak that mainly affects North America and Europe, but also affects Brazil.

Smallpox vaccine approved in Brazil

Last month, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the release of the Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) and the emergency use of the drug tecovirimat, an antiviral, in Brazil.

For approvals, the agency analyzed data made available by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and the FDA, the American agency that regulates drugs and food.

“Both the vaccine and the medicine were initially created to fight smallpox, which has a virus from the same family as ‘monkey pox'”, explains infectious disease specialist Melissa Valentini, from Grupo Pardini.

The vaccine should arrive in Brazil from this month, according to the Ministry of Health.

At first, health professionals who are most exposed to the virus will be prioritized in receiving doses, that is, those who care for diagnosed patients or work in the handling of samples of the virus.