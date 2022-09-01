Government may extend the state of calamity to maintain Aid of R$ 600 in 2023, says Guedes | Policy

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Thursday (1) that, in order to guarantee the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil worth R$ 600 in 2023, the government may choose to extend the state of emergency that is in force.

The approval of the state of emergency, justified by the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”, was the solution found by the government and Congress to create a series of benefits in an election year, what is prohibited by law.

In addition to creating benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers, the measure made it possible to increase Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 per month. However, these measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

Auxílio Brasil has been a recurring theme in the electoral campaign and presidential candidates have promised to keep the benefit at R$600 next year. However, experts have pointed out budgetary difficulties for this to be done.

The 2023 budget proposal provides for an average benefit of R$405. President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has stated that he will maintain the amount at R$600.

At an event in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday, Guedes said that the extension of the state of emergency would be a “temporary solution”.

“Then it is evident that we are going to pay [o auxílio de R$ 600 em 2023]. It has a temporary situation, if the war in Ukraine continues, extend the state of calamity and pay the R$ 600. Now the war is over and a permanent structural solution is needed. Now, the Chamber has already approved the tax on profits and dividends”, declared the minister, after an event in Rio de Janeiro.

The Minister of Economy stated that the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 is not included in the 2023 budget proposal, sent this Wednesday (31) to the National Congress, because it would violate the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). “There is a fiscal responsibility law that says: what you had in resources this year, you could pay by the end of the year,” he said.

A permanent solution to ensure the maintenance of R$ 600 in the coming years, according to Paulo Guedes, would be the approval of taxation of profits and dividends. This proposal has already passed the Chamber of Deputies, but has not yet been evaluated by the Federal Senate.

According to him, in addition to ensuring the R$ 600 permanently, it would also be possible to correct the Income Tax table – something that is also not included in the budget proposal -, despite the promise of President Jair Bolsonaro, in a campaign to re-elect

“Now, the Chamber has already approved the tax on profits and dividends. That would amount to R$ 69 billion. That is, perfectly to make a readjustment of the IR table, of R$ 17 billion, and more of the Aid [de R$ 600]. If you do that, it’s all right,” Guedes said.

The minister also commented on the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of this year, which recorded an expansion of 1.2% compared to the first three months of 2022.

According to him, the good result was obtained despite the “hand brake pulled”, referring to the cycle of high interest rates promoted by the Central Bank to try to contain the escalation of inflation. Currently, the basic rate of the economy is at 13.75% per year, the highest level in six years.

“We have the handbrake on, which is the BC controlling inflation. There is no reason for pessimism ahead, quite the contrary. Brazil would suddenly be growing 3.5%, 4%, if it weren’t for interest rates, which with the handbrake correctly pulled to stop inflation”, he declared.

According to Guedes, with the expectation of a drop in interest rates in 2023, the “monetary wind will be in favor”, which will favor a greater growth in the level of activity.

“Imagine that next year, with inflation already falling, the BC is already falling, that is, the monetary wind will be in favor, instead of being against it like this year… This year you have a strong fiscal, which is helping to grow, but you have a monetary, a monetary brake. We have a handbrake pulled in monetary policy”, he declared.

He evaluated that the result of the GDP of the first quarter shows that the economy is “strong”.