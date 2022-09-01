government orders companies to suspend sales in Brazil

The Ministry of Justice ordered 32 companies to suspend the sale of electronic cigarettes in Brazil within 48 hours. The suspension was determined in an order published today in the Official Gazette by the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, an agency linked to the folder.

Measure aims to protect young people. According to the text, the suspension was made because the product represents “risks to the life and health of the consumer arising from the marketing, distribution and supply” and due to the “exponential increase in the marketing and consumption of products by young people”.

There will be a fine if the rule is not followed. In case of non-compliance with the new rule, the department linked to the Ministry of Justice determined a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand for establishments that do not comply with the measure. The penalty will be applied until the point of sale suspends the sale.

The order is signed by Laura Postal Tirelli, director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense.

E-cigarettes are equivalent to conventional cigarettes, say experts

E-cigarette does not guarantee the end of addiction, say experts. Captivating more and more fans who try to stop consuming conventional cigarettes, this point is controversial, as several people report that, yes, they managed to give up conventional cigarettes through vapes.

Researchers say, however, that, in fact, the alternative is just to change one cigarette for the other, since both have nicotine.

What most research shows is that there is no scientific evidence that electronic devices are a way to “treat” smoking. One of them, published in the journal Jama, in October 2021, pointed out that the use of these electronic devices did not help smokers to stay away from cigarettes.

According to the authors, these people have increased the risk of a relapse to smoking the following year compared to those who completely stopped using e-cigarettes or other tobacco products.

“Quitting smoking is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health.but evidence indicates that the switch to e-cigarettes has made it less likely to stay away from cigarettes,” the scientists wrote.