Government suspends working hours on the Esplanade on Tuesday (6/9)

posted on 01/09/2022 09:58



(credit: Geraldo Magela/ Agência Senado)

Servers who work at Esplanada dos Ministérios will have a long holiday this September 7th. In an ordinance published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (1/9) the Federal Government suspended the working hours of the administrative units of the bodies and entities of the federal public administration located in Esplanada dos Ministérios on Tuesday (6/7).

The decision, signed by the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, points out that the measure is necessary to guarantee security in the area due to the September 7 parade. Ordinance No. 7,870, of August 31, also highlights that essential activities must be guaranteed to work.

“It is up to the directors of bodies and entities, in their respective areas of competence, to ensure the full preservation and operation of services considered essential or strategic, including those related to the holding of the event ‘Civic-Military Parade on the occasion of the Commemorations of the Bicentennial of Independence of the Brazil’”, he adds.

Mobility

The September 7 parade will also cause some changes to traffic and parking spaces for those who come to follow the festivities. The Esplanade will be closed from the Plano Piloto handle to via L4. The change in local traffic will start from 17:00 on Tuesday (6/9).

The lanes will be cleared for vehicle traffic after the parade has ended, the planned acts and, mainly, after a technical evaluation by the security agencies. In addition, this Saturday (3/9), there will be a punctual intervention on the N1 road that will be partially closed for the training of the parade from 7 am until the end of the rehearsal.

For parking, the indicated places are the Setor Hoteleiro Norte, Palácio do Buriti and Court of Auditors of the Federal District and Territories (TCDF). For participants who choose to go to the Esplanada by bus, disembarkation will take place exclusively on the east side of the Plano Piloto Bus Station.

The DF Traffic Department (Detran-DF) will carry out routine inspections in operational support to the DF Military Police. An aircraft of the institution will be used to contribute to the flow of traffic, which can be changed at the last minute, if necessary.