Hacker group claims to have invaded Brazilian government website

Hacker group claims to have invaded Brazilian government services

A hacker group called “Everest” claimed to have been able to access data from a network they called “Gov Brazil”, an allusion to the Brazilian government. On one website, the group offers sales of network access and quotes “over 3 terabytes of data”.

The group does not say what information is available or what government services are said to have been hacked.

The Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) says it has not detected any intrusion. “Regarding the rumor of data theft, Serpro claims that the systems developed and maintained by the company are still in full operation and there are no indications of cybercrime in our databases.”

The Institutional Security Office also stated that it did not find anything about an intrusion.

Everest appeared last year with extortion campaigns. After breaking into a victim’s computers and blocking access, the groups typically charge a ransom to restore normalcy and a second amount so that the stolen data is not leaked onto the internet.

Everest sells to third parties not only the data, but the ways to access the system itself. According to investigations, the origin of the Everest hacking group is from Russia.

