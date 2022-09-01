“He was completely against…”; Author of the remake of “Pantanal” exposes that he discussed with Benedito Ruy Barbosa to have Alanis Guillen in the cast of the soap opera

The author Bruno Luperiwhich is ahead of the remake of “Pantanal”revealed some behind-the-scenes details of the novel. He said he had to put his foot down with his grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosafor what Alanis Guillen interpret Juma. According to the portal “Zappeando”, the author of the original version wanted better-known names of artists to take on the protagonist.

In an interview with journalist Joyce Pascowitc, in a live on Instagram, luperi revealed that he argued with his grandfather during the choice of actress. “When I went to talk to my grandfather about casting, he had some ideas for actresses. I said: ‘Gee, it’s not possible. Juma is an animal that hasn’t come into heat. She’s going to come into heat the first time in front of us. ‘”revealed.

The author explained that Benedict I wanted more famous actresses. In the interview, Bruno Luperi he said he had to insist to convince his grandfather. “He was completely against the actress profile that we were looking for for Juma. He didn’t even have Alanis’ name yet”, he explained. He even recalled that Juma was raised by her grandfather when she was young.

When the novel’s author agreed, Bruno Luperi stated that an unknown young actress was the Juma what they were looking for. “She has to be younger, she can’t have a child, she’s an actress who can’t get pregnant, she can’t be very well known.he explained.

The choice by Alanis and Jesuíta Barbosa

Finally, the author said that the name of Alanis Guillen arrived through a casting company and soon became a favorite option. “She really has this wild woman, she has a strength, a delicacy, a feline look”praised. luperi still said that he put his foot to have Jesuit Barbosa for Jovebecause the actor runs away from conventional heartthrobs and has the most fragile appearance.