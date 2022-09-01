Health Department guides population on care and symptoms in relation to Monkeypox

The Cascavel Health Department has an extensive structure and highly qualified professionals to act in the care of suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox. Sesau has monitored every suspected patient, providing all necessary medical assistance.

In Cascavel, there are six confirmed cases of the disease. All did not need hospital admission and did not present seriousness, with a good evolution in the health situation. There are five men and one woman. One patient is aged between 20 and 29 years, four in the age group of 30 to 39 years and one over 60 years.

With the exception of women, all other cases were contracted in other states. The woman is a servant and ended up contaminating herself during the collection of exams from the cases, which is already being monitored by Sesau.

According to epidemiological data, 25 cases have already been reported in the municipality, 12 of which are discarded and seven are still under analysis. The information was passed on to the press during a press conference this Wednesday (31), at City Hall.

The Secretary of Health, Dr. Miroslau Bailak, informs that there is no reason to fuss, nor concern for the people of Cascavel, but rather to be on the lookout. “What we are doing is drawing the attention of the population, because we have to pay attention to different wounds, unexplained fevers, ganglia that appear the famous tongues. People who present these symptoms should immediately look for health units, especially those close to their home, there at the reception, in the first service, they will identify if that little wound and those symptoms could possibly be monkeypox. No need to be scared. There’s no reason to be concerned. It’s not like it was with the covid that we called attention that everyone had to stay at home, monkeypox is already calmer, it’s not just any wound that can be “, explains the manager of the folder.

According to him, patients are referred to the Central Laboratory of Cascavel or eventually to the UPAs, where they undergo examinations. If the virus is found, they are immediately placed in isolation. This only happens to the infected person, without the need for isolation from family members.

It is worth noting that health professionals are trained and use personal protective equipment to monitor cases. What happened to the server was an isolated situation.

Regarding the confirmed cases, Dr. Miroslau also highlighted that all of them have a highly favorable evolution and without any medical complications. “Some of them have already passed the average period of 21 days, that is, these lesions have already dried up. The danger is while the lesion is secreting that pus (fomites) then the virus can be transmitted. At this point, a large portion of these six have already passed that point”, he concludes.

