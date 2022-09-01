Health plans are required to cover treatment outside the ANS list

The Federal Senate approved, on Monday, 08/29, a bill that provides for the end of the exhaustive list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for minimum coverage by health plans.

In addition, the approved rule amends the Plans Law to expressly provide that health plan operators are subject to the Consumer Protection Code.

The approval of the law, which now only depends on presidential sanction, is a response by the National Congress to the vote of the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice – STJ on 06/08, which had established that health plan operators were not obliged to to be defrayed, in plans, treatments or procedures not provided for in the ANS list.

For the rapporteur of the bill in the Senate, it is the obligation of health plans “to prevent, recover, maintain and rehabilitate health, for all diseases listed in the ICD – International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems.

The law provides that the treatment prescribed by a physician or assistant dentist who is not on the ANS list must be covered by the health plan as long as there is proof of effectiveness by health science, based on scientific evidence or therapeutic plan or there is a recommendation from the National Commission Incorporation of Technologies in the Health System-Conitec, or even if there is a recommendation from at least one renowned international body.

Now, with the law passed and after the president’s sanction, health plan operators cannot deny coverage because the procedure is not on the ANS list.

This is an important milestone for users of health plans, who are no longer limited to the coverage of procedures provided for in the ANS list, that is, the list is no longer exhaustive and becomes exemplary.

Therefore, with the presidential sanction of the law, in case the health plan refuses to pay for a procedure prescribed by a doctor or dentist, the user can seek the advice of a lawyer to evaluate the specific case, as to whether or not it is a case of judicialization of the issue to enforce the new law.



Diego da Mota Borges and Guilherme del Bianco de Oliveira are lawyers.