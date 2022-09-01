Heart attack victim, son of Che Guevara dies at 60 during visit to Caracas | world and science



Published 08/30/2022 11:51

Caracas – Camilo Guevara March, son Ernesto Che Guevara, leader of the Cuban Revolution, died on Monday, 29, in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, at the age of 60, a victim of a heart attack, confirmed the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. .

“With deep pain we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas,” the president said on his Twitter account.

According to the Prensa Latina news agency, Guevara March was visiting Caracas and died “as a result of a pulmonary thromboembolism that led to a heart attack.”

Camilo Guevara was one of four children of the Argentine revolutionary with Cuban Aleida March. The others are Aleida, Celia and Ernesto. Guevara had another daughter, Hilda, now deceased, from his previous marriage to Peruvian Hilda Gadea.

Graduated in Law, Camilo was director of the Centro de Estudos Che Guevara, in Havana, an institution dedicated to perpetuating the work and thought of his father.

CHE GUEVARA

Born in Argentina in 1928, Ernesto Che Guevara began political activism in his youth, participating in marches and protests in his country before consolidating himself as one of the main articulators of the Cuban Revolution. Already graduated in medicine, he joined the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro in the 50’s to fight the regime of dictator Fulgencio Batista, starting the communist government in Cuba. Che was captured and killed in Bolivia in 1967.