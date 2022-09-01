Here are 4 healthy foods that diabetics should avoid

Diabetes is a disease that causes increased blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, and it is divided into two types. One, type 1 diabetes, is chronic and caused by a problem with the production of insulin by the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes, the most common, is triggered by lifestyle habits such as a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, about 17 million Brazilian adults have diabetes. People with the condition should pay extra attention to their diet to avoid high blood sugar and control symptoms. Some of the main signs of uncontrolled disease are frequent urge to urinate, drowsiness and tiredness, blurred vision, tingling in the feet and hands and excess appetite.

The diet of the patient with diabetes must be varied and healthy, but not all foods can be consumed. Some fruits, for example, can raise the glycemic index quickly, making it difficult to control blood sugar. It is important that the person with the condition has the follow-up of a nutritionist to create a menu customized to their needs.

Here are some foods considered healthy that should be avoided by diabetics:

1. Grapes

Grapes have a high glycemic index and, therefore, are quickly digested, causing blood glucose spikes. While the seeds of the fruit have properties that help lower blood sugar levels, a single grape contains approximately one gram of carbohydrate, a nutrient that is broken down into sugars. Because of this, people with diabetes should moderate their consumption of the fruit, especially if they are prone to high glycemic indices.

2. Sushi

Because it is made from rice, which is a refined carbohydrate, sushi should be avoided by diabetics to avoid blood glucose spikes. According to studies, this type of carbohydrate can also cause inflammation and heart disease. Sushi should also be consumed in moderation, as it is often prepared and consumed with high-sugar ingredients.

3. Dehydrated fruits

Dried fruits are popular and considered healthy snack options. However, they should be consumed with care by diabetics, as the dehydration process causes the concentration of fructose, a natural sugar present in fruits, to be higher.

4. Cereal bars

Cereal bars, in general, should be avoided by diabetics because of their high sugar content. An alternative option is to consume whole grains, such as oats and flaxseed, which are slowly digested by the body and do not provide blood sugar spikes. However, there are sugar-free cereal bar options that can be consumed by diabetics.

