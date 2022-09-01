Homeland Week in Caçapava celebrates SUS, vaccines and health professionals in these 200 years of Independence

This Thursday (1st), at 8 am, the Semana da Pátria began, with the raising of the Brazilian flag and the performance of the national anthem, in Largo Farroupilha.

The event promoted by the Secretary of Education, and which is part of the national calendar of September 7, celebrates 200 years of independence this year. In Caçapava do Sul, the theme this year is in honor of health and science and professionals who saved lives during the pandemic: “Vaccines have always saved lives and continue to do so. Long live SUS and science”, celebrates Seduc.

On this Thursday, students from EMEF Patrício Dias Ferreira, Seduc employees, participated in the solemn act at Largo Farroupilha, among them the Secretary of Education Aristides Costa and his deputy Gislaine Huerta. The EMEI Pedacinho de Gente and the IME Profª Augusta Maria Lima Marques (Instituto) are also part of the program throughout the day.

Check out the schedule of the week:

September 2 – Friday

OPENING:

8:00 am – Raising of the flags

(Municipal Offices and Nossa Senhora das Graças EMEF)

PIRE GUARD:

8 am to 12 pm – EMEF Nossa Senhora das Graças

12pm to 1pm – EMEI Little Piece of People

1 pm to 5 pm – IME Prof. Augusta Maria de Lima Marques

LOCATION: Largo Farroupilha

September 3 – Saturday

OPENING :

8:00 am – Raising of the Flags (Municipal Secretaries)

PIRE GUARD:

8am to 12pm – EMEF Eliana Bassi de Melo and EMEF Inocêncio Prates Chaves

12pm to 5pm – SEDUC

LOCATION: Largo Farroupilha

September 4th – Sunday

OPENING :

8:00 am – Raising of the flags

PIRE GUARD:

LOCATION: Largo Farroupilha

September 5th – Monday

OPENING :

8:00 am – Raising of the flags

(Municipal Secretaries and EMEF Inocêncio Prates Chaves)

PIRE GUARD:

8am to 12pm – EMEF Inocêncio Prates Chaves

12pm to 1pm – EMEI Little Piece of People

1pm to 5pm –EMEF Eliana Bassi de Melo

LOCATION: Largo Farroupilha

September 6 – Tuesday

OPENING :

8:00 am – Raising of the flags

(Municipal and AABB Community Secretaries)

PIRE GUARD:

8am to 12pm – AABB Community

12pm to 1pm – EMEI Little Piece of People

1pm to 5pm – AABB Community

LOCATION: Largo Farroupilha

September 7 – Wednesday

OPENING :

8:00 am – Raising of the flags

(Municipal Secretaries)

PIRE GUARD:

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – City Clerks

12pm to 1pm – SEDUC

*With information from the city hall of Caçapava do Sul