Honda CG reaches 14 million motorcycles produced and surpasses Gol, Uno and Beetle combined | motorcycles

THE Honda announces that the CG exceeded 14 million units produced this week. The factory in the Free Zone of Manaus (AM) was inaugurated in 1976, marking the beginning of the life of the first national motorcycle with the classic CG 125. street scored more than any other vehicle in Brazil regardless of category.

The number draws even more attention when compared to the main automobiles in the Brazilian industry. Adding up all the units produced from Goal, one and beetle – about 13.1 million – it is not possible to match the amount of GCs.

2 of 4 Honda CG 160 Titan already costs R$ 15,060 — Photo: Disclosure Honda CG 160 Titan already costs R$ 15,060 – Photo: Disclosure

The Volkswagen Gol, the best-selling car in our history, 6.9 million of units in its 42 years of production. The compact hatch has been sold in Brazil since 1980 and should be discontinued in the coming months.

The Fiat Uno is the second best-selling car in the Brazilian industryaccumulating 3.2 million of units. It was produced between 1984 and 2021. The Volkswagen Beetle had 3 millions of units sold between 1959 and 1986 and then between 1993 and 1996. The numbers do not consider the other two imported generations.

3 of 4 Honda CG 125 — Photo: Disclosure Honda CG 125 — Photo: Disclosure

THE Honda CG followed all phases of the national motorcycle industry. Is it over there began to be developed in 1975 as a low-cost alternative to the consolidated CB 125, launched in 1971. The Japanese brand’s objective was to capture the attention of emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil and Mexico.

In 1970, Honda had already mapped the Brazilian market and was ready to start its operations here. The brand just needed a “local” face to start imports.

O invitation for Pele was the poster boy of the manufacturer came from Soichiro Honda himself, the founder of the brand, who came to meet the player after the 1970 World Cup title. helped CG dominate 70% of the national market in the following years.

4 of 4 Honda CG 125 1981 with alcohol — Photo: Disclosure Honda CG 125 1981 with alcohol — Photo: Disclosure

Still in its first generation, the CG became the first motorcycle in the world to offer an engine powered by ethanol. This happened in 1981, when the model also started to offer a five-speed gearbox.

At that time, the single-cylinder engine developed 11 hp of power at 1 kgfm of torque, both at 9,000 rpm. Its consumption was 18% higher than the gasoline model, but considering the value of ethanol in the early 1980s, the bill was very advantageous.

The current generation of CG was introduced in 2013 and is less accessible today than it was during its launch. This is just a snippet of the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians in recent years, but there is no indication that another bike can match its success.