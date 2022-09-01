Hotel employee in Manaus is fired after recording Axl Rose

Manaus (AM) – An employee of the hotel where the members of the band Guns N’ Roses are staying, located in downtown Manaus, was fired after recording the moment in which vocalist Axl Rose walked through the premises of the place.

The rock band landed in the Amazon capital last Monday (29) for the opening show of the ‘Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!’ in Brazil.

The employee, identified as “Tairine”, recorded the moment when Alx Rose goes to the front of the hotel to wave to fans who were at the door. After that, he returns, when the girl whispers “Good Night’” The video was posted on the employee’s social networks, who was then fired.

“Good Night! Sir, thank you sir! Perfect! Beloved Jesus from heaven. Thank God for this moment. Oh God father! I can die now”, says the employee in the recording.

According to Tairine, a week before the arrival of Guns N’Roses, the hotel’s management had informed some instructions for employees not to film or approach the band members. In a very emotional video, the girl said that she made the recording on impulse and shared it without thinking.

“Guys, I just got fired for that. Unfortunately I acted on impulse and on emotion,” she said.

The team contacted the hotel’s advice seeking clarification, but so far we have not received any answers.

Employee of the Juma Opera hotel in Manaus was fired after recording Axl Rose The girl said she made the recording on impulse and shared it without thinking. The hotel had informed employees about the rules more than a week ago and not recording the members was one of the main ones. pic.twitter.com/qFBt6Dp5t9 — Guns N’ Roses News (@gnrnewsbrasil) August 31, 2022

