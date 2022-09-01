House approves tax increase paid by banks

Deputies approved MP 1,115 of 2022, which readjusts the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) rate paid by banks and financial institutions by 1 percentage point. The proposal approved this Tuesday (30.Aug.2022) goes to the Senate and should be voted on today.

With the increase, the tax paid by banks goes from 20% to 21%. For private insurance companies and capitalization companies, the new rate will be 16%. Here’s the intact of the proposal (187 KB).

The rapporteur of the text in the House, deputy Captain Albert (PL-AM), chose not to make changes to the measure. The MP was approved by 361 votes in favor and 14 against. All snippets voted on separately that could change the proposal were rejected.

In April, the federal government edited MP (Provisional Measure) to authorize the tax increase. The new percentage is already in effect and is expected to remain until December 31, 2022.

According to the Executive, the increase in the tax was to compensate for the loss of revenue with the waiver of the so-called refills of small businesses, approved at the National Congress in December.