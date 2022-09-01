How much money does Fontenelle have? And the legacy of Marcos Paulo?

It was a five-year career at Globo, plus a few soap operas on Record and SBT. Antonia Fontenelle was still a presenter on TV Jovem Pan in 2021. Despite this, the artist declared only R$ 25 thousand, which would refer to an artistic production company registered in her name.

Many voters were not convinced by the reported value, as the declared numbers contrast with the high standard and luxury life that the youtuber flaunts on social media. Fontenelle was a candidate for federal deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Republicans.

One of the questions is in relation to Marcos Paulo’s famous inheritance – of whom she is a widow – after a ten-year legal battle. In November last year, she said she had made a deal with the daughters of the Globo director for the price.

Marcos Paulo died in 2012 of a pulmonary embolism. Fontenelle, who won an inheritance in court initially valued at R$30 million, said last year that he gave up the percentage of 25% to which he would have been entitled, and would be left with only R$4 million. No information about this fortune left by her husband, however, was declared to the TSE.

“The only thing I have in my name is the share capital of my company, founded in 1997, and I make a point of saying. My car is rented. My house in Rio de Janeiro is rented. My apartment in São Paulo is rented. I still haven’t received anything from my husband’s inheritance,” she told UOL.

“I had a flat but I had to sell it to keep paying my lawyer and try to solve the inheritance imbroglio”, he added.

On her social networks, Fontenelle displays a high standard lifestyle and has also spoken about it in interviews.

In 2017, for example, when her second child was nine months old, she stated that she paid a salary of BRL 2,400 to just one nanny. More recently, she said that, in addition to her children, she also supports her granddaughter and likes good restaurants.

In a 2020 interview with Veja magazine, Fontenelle declared that he had refused a position in the Bolsonaro government, because the salary offered at the time, in the range of R$ 15,000, would be far below his standards.

Asked how much she earns, Fontenelle said that “no one has to know how much she earns”, but confirmed to UOL As I have already said in other interviews, he receives around R$20,000 per audience on social networks.

It is worth remembering that the influencer has also spent much of the money on legal problems. In December 2021, Fontenelle was ordered to pay R$40,000 for having linked Felipe Neto and his brother Lucas to pedophilia.

More recently, Klara Castanho asked in court for compensation of R$ 100 thousand after the youtuber exposed delicate facts about the actress’s life.