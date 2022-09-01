How powerful is the new Civic Type R? Answer appears in Japanese brochure

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

when the new Honda Civic Type R FL5 was revealed the Japanese brand chose to keep the secrecy about the technical characteristics of its new hot hatcheven the most basic ones, such as potency.

Now, a member of the “Civic XI” forum has managed to find in a Honda brochure for the Japanese market (almost) all the answers to the questions around the new specifications. CTR.

In this we find not only the power of the 2.0 l turbo four-cylinder, but also the weight of the new Civic Type R FL5, the differential ratio and the ratios of the six-speed manual gearbox, the dimensions of the body and even the tires of the most desired from the Civic.

