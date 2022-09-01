How powerful is the new Civic Type R? Answer appears in Japanese brochure

when the new Honda Civic Type R FL5 was revealed the Japanese brand chose to keep the secrecy about the technical characteristics of its new hot hatcheven the most basic ones, such as potency.

Now, a member of the “Civic XI” forum has managed to find in a Honda brochure for the Japanese market (almost) all the answers to the questions around the new specifications. CTR.

In this we find not only the power of the 2.0 l turbo four-cylinder, but also the weight of the new Civic Type R FL5, the differential ratio and the ratios of the six-speed manual gearbox, the dimensions of the body and even the tires of the most desired from the Civic.

After all, how many horses do you have?

According to the brochure, the Honda Civic Type R FL5 has 330 hp (243 kW) and 420 Nmwhich means that the new Type R will have plus 10 hp and 20 Nm than its predecessor, fulfilling the promise of being the most powerful ever.

We remind you again that the brochure is intended for the Japanese and non-European market, so there may be differences in the final specifications between the two markets.

The brochure also mentions the final gear ratio of the hot hatch, which is now 3,842 instead of the predecessor’s 4,111 (it’s now longer). The gearbox retains the ratios of the predecessor, except for the 6th, which is now 0.734 and was previously 0.735.

We also learn that the new Honda Civic Type R FL5 weighs 1430 kg, which makes it 25 kg heavier than its predecessor in the GT variant and 35 kg more than in the Sport Line variant.

Finally, the Honda Civic Type R measures 4.59 m long, 1.89 m wide, 1,405 m high and has a wheelbase of 2,735 m. This makes it 4 cm longer, practically 9 cm (!) wider and marginally 3 mm lower than the Civic e:HEV — a model we’ve already been able to drive.

Unfortunately, the brochure did not reveal any figures regarding the performance of the new Civic Type R. However, considering that it already holds the fastest lap in Suzuka for a front-wheel drive, it is to be expected that there have also been improvements in this field.

At the moment Honda has not confirmed the veracity of these numbers, maintaining the secrecy that has surrounded the launch of what will most likely be the last Honda Civic Type R exclusively with a combustion engine.

