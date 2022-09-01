How to calculate the amount that will be deposited in the FGTS profit?

Understand how to calculate the FGTS profit value and what are the possible ways to check the balance

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

The Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) approved the distribution of R$ 13.2 billion of profit obtained with the monetary correction made by the Federal Government. The amount that each worker received may vary according to the balance available in the FGTS accounts since December 31, 2021. Thus, the greater the value found, the greater the share of the profit.

Therefore, the amount made available can be consulted by each beneficiary and the worker can multiply the balance of each account on his behalf. Thus, for every BRL 1,000 available, the worker receives BRL 27.49.

Therefore, it is understood that the percentage of profit that would be transferred is equivalent to 99% of the R$ 13.3 billion obtained by the fund in 2021. In addition, the distribution of profit will increase the FGTS income in 2022 to 5.83%.

In addition, it is important to note that this count is lower than the 10.6% inflation of 2021, that is, for the first time since 2017, FGTS earnings will not be able to replace the losses with inflation.

How can I check the FGTS balance?

First, the worker must consult his FGTS in several ways, they are:

This option is one of the most practical ways to check your balance. Just subscribe to the option to receive text messages when there is a movement in the Guarantee Fund accounts.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Another option to receive the FGTS statement is at home. That is, the worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, by phone 0800 726 01 01 or at a cash agency.

Through the website or app

There is also the option of consulting the statement through the Caixa website or through the FGTS application. Through the website, it is necessary to inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.