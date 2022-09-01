How will Atlético-MG pay its stadium debt? Understand Financial Planning to 2029 | sport business

The answer lies in the confidential material that the club has distributed to potential investors, which the ge has had access to. The payment of the debt provided by the construction of Arena MRV will consume the enterprise’s revenues and will depend on the success of its operation.

Atlético-MG estimates that the stadium will have gross revenue of BRL 114 million in 2023. As the opening is scheduled for March, this value should be reached in approximately nine months. In 2024, the expectation is to reach R$ 181 million in revenue.

These amounts consider all the arena’s revenues, including ticket sales, sponsorships, parking lots, lounges, corporate events, rentals, supporters, chairs and boxes. In each of these lines, Atletico’s management worked with premises, that is, conditions.

For the arena to obtain the expected revenue at the box office, for example, it will need almost full stands. Of the total of 46 thousand seats, after discounting boxes, chairs, members with access to games and lounges, there will be around 33 thousand free tickets for sale.

Projections say that Tickets should cost an average of 62 reais and with the need to have, as early as 2023, occupancy of the stands above 80%. As of 2024, minimum occupancy drops to 75%.

If the estimates made by Atlético-MG in relation to revenues are accurate, before the payment of debts, it is necessary to consider the costs of operating the stadium. Deductions on income, maintenance, security, cleaning, among other day-to-day expenses are included.

The forecast is that the sum of all expenses will be BRL 44 million in 2023when there will be only nine months of activities. in 2024with the entire calendar, costs rise to R$ 57 million.

The difference between revenues and costs is what the market calls EBITDA, an acronym for income before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes. This is an important indicator to consider the viability of the business. If this number were negative, there would be serious problems.

The last line, of the net result, shows the expectation when considering all these items. Arena MRV should debut with loss of BRL 16 million in 2023and then enter a growing trajectory of positive results, starting with profit of BRL 36 million in 2024.

in BRL million 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenues 114 181 196 208 216 225 231 233 costs -44 -57 -61 -63 -67 -69 -71 -71 EBITDA 70 124 135 145 149 156 160 161 Depreciation and amortization -21 -24 -24 -25 -25 -26 -26 -26 Financial result -65 -51 -40 -27 -12 0 15 26 tax on profit 0 -11 -17 -22 -36 -44 -51 -54 net income -16 36 54 71 76 86 98 106

Atlético-MG sought two lines of credit to complete the construction of its stadium. The first, in the amount of R$200 million, was raised in December 2021. The second funding is currently in progress, and another R$240 million is expected.

The search for funds was made possible through the sale of Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI). Investors put money into them with the expectation of redeeming them, with interest, after a certain period. The payment guarantee is in the enterprise.

It is for this reason that Arena MRV accounts were opened to potential investors. They check the numbers and listen to the Atletica board’s explanations, to gain confidence in the business.

Both credit operations have grace periods. Atlético-MG will only start paying investors who bought the certificates from October 2023, in the two certificate issues.

From the beginning of payments until September 2029, the date of the last installment, as with a citizen who finances an apartment in the long term, the stadium will need to pay the debt and also the interest arising from it – which, in seven years, total R$ 302 million.

Year Interest (in R$ million) Debt (in R$ million) 2022 44 0 2023 71 18 2024 58 73 2025 48 73 2026 37 73 2027 26 73 2028 15 73 2029 4 55 Total 302 440

The ability to pay interest and debts is directly linked to the stadium’s operation, which puts some pressure on athletic directors and executives. Arena MRV will need to meet expectations in terms of revenue and profits to close its account in the black.

Today, despite the dissatisfaction with the rent of Mineirão, the club can use its earnings from box office and supporters in the flagship, football. From the moment that part of these revenues is directed to the arena’s cash, there will be an impact on finances.