Huck’s brother, filmmaker Fernando Grostein reveals two rapes and kidnapping

Filmmaker Fernando Grostein, younger brother of Luciano Huck, revealed that he was raped twice, in addition to being kidnapped. The 41-year-old from São Paulo told the details about the violence he suffered during an interview with “Revista Piauí”.

Fernando said that the first violence happened when he was 14 years old, after appearing in a TV report talking about flowers and his passion for plants. “During a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. Since then, I started to cancel my way of being: I used to make my voice thicker, and I repressed myself when it was time to walk, to appear more masculine”, he reported.

He said that after the report aired he started to be called “little flower” at school. To avoid persecution, he even had to change his voice and the way he walked. he needed to change.

The filmmaker also commented on the second rape case, but did not elaborate. “At 28 [anos]I was raped again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet”.

In addition to everything, he also vented about being a victim of harassment and being kidnapped by a male escort.

“Homophobia can be so cruel that it can take away a person’s right to have their first sexual relationship privately, with those they really want and choose. At 18, I suffered sexual harassment. At 20, always living in hiding and scared, I was kidnapped by a male escort.