“I can not take it anymore”. Elderly man tries to stab sick wife to death

uA 90-year-old man tried to murder his sick wife while she was sleeping, because he could not “take care of her anymore”.

Edward Turpin reportedly tried to stab to death Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in London, UK, on ​​September 22, 2021.

Present at London’s Old Bailey, the central criminal court, the man dismissed the charge of attempted murder, claiming the couple had a suicide pact.

On the call to 999 (equivalent to 112), the elderly man informed the emergency services that he had tried to stab the woman, stabbing himself. He further implied the fact that both would have a suicide pact, which was rejected by prosecutor Alistair Richardson.

“You can see that the defendant was trying to give the impression that he and his wife had a suicide pact. As you will hear, this is a suggestion that Joan Turpin vigorously rejects. During the call, in the background, they will be able to hear Joan Turpin asking for help,” he said, quoted by The Guardian.

In the recording, the elderly man revealed that he had stabbed the woman “at the foot of the heart”, for not being able to take it anymore.

“I can not take it anymore. I tried to stab her and I stabbed myself.”

Upon receiving instructions on how to stop the bleeding, Edward reportedly said he didn’t want to, as they both wanted to die.

“She’s sick, she’s back home, all she’s been doing is getting on my nerves… I just exploded,” he added.

Upon arrival of the authorities, the man was found with injuries to the abdomen, while the woman, who was stabbed several times, had injuries to the abdomen, neck, and hands.

“I can’t breathe, I’m blind,” Joan said as Edward was treated in an ambulance.

At the start of the trial, Richardson began by noting that Joan and Edward were happily married, before the woman’s health waned and the elderly woman became blind. Instead of asking for help, the old man will have lost his temper and tried to kill her.

“There is no doubt that the case they are going to hear is a sad one – a happy marriage that was mired in health problems, with the defendant unable to cope with the care of his wife,” the prosecutor said.

“But what neither society nor the law allows, even in the heat of the moment, is for us to take matters into our own hands and seek to end someone else’s life,” he concluded.

Edward Turpin’s trial continues.

Also Read: Covid-19. UK lowers alert to level two