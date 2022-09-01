“I earn BRL 1,000 a day with dividends from FIIs”, says Charles Mendlowicz, the Sincere Economist

Even though he is still far from the level of Luiz Barsi, the largest individual investor on the Stock Exchange, who claims to have earned R$ 1 million in stock dividends a day in 2021, Charles Mendlowicz, known as the Sincere Economist on social media, signals that he is on the path of focused investors in generating passive income. He revealed that he already receives the equivalent of R$1,000 a day in dividends from real estate funds.

The biggest influencer in the area of ​​investments, according to the Anbima ranking (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities), the Sincero Economist participated in this Tuesday’s edition (30) of the League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

With more than one million followers on Youtube and Instagram, he talked about his trajectory as an investor, the experience of more than 25 years in the financial market and, mainly, about how he reached the current volume of dividends received monthly from the FIIs.

Mendlowicz says he actually started investing in real estate funds in 2017 and today FIIs represent around 30% of his investment portfolio. Compared to conventional rentals, FIIs offer much greater ease in terms of liquidity, diversification and profitability, he says.

Roughly speaking, real estate funds raise funds in the market to acquire properties that can later be rented or sold. The income obtained in the transactions – leasing or capital gain – is distributed among the shareholders, in the proportion in which each one invested.

The earnings – or dividends – are usually deposited monthly in the shareholders’ account. The resources are exempt from Income Tax, an advantage of real estate funds.

In the case of the Sincero Economist, the volume of dividends received from FIIs is already equivalent to R$ 1 thousand per day.

“O [Luiz] Barsi the other day declared that he already receives R$ 1 million a day with dividends from companies”, he recalls. “I already receive ‘one milão’ [R$ 1 mil] a day”, he reveals.

The Sincere Economist’s Recipe

The recipe for receiving an increasing volume of dividends, in the opinion of the Sincero Economist, is no secret. According to him, the key to success is simply the reinvestment of dividends.

“I, for example, love good wines and cigars, but I don’t support that with my dividends”, he declares. “Everything I get from real estate funds is reinvested.”

Although apparently it is a simple practice, he says that making the novice investor aware of the importance of strategy is one of the biggest challenges he has as a digital influencer.

“It is exactly to convince the beginner investor – who invested R$ 1 thousand and is receiving R$ 10 in dividends – not to give up the following month”, he reflects. “What I recommend is that this investor waits five or six years to verify the result of the investment”.

Mendlowicz says that the return on investment is not like the interest on the overdraft or credit card, which scares us the next month. But in the medium to long term, he says, a perpetual stream of passive income will be created that will solve the investor’s life.

“Don’t keep thinking that the dividend is low now and you’re going to spend the money. Take that R$10 and buy a share of an FII with an equivalent value”, he suggests. After creating the habit of reinvesting, the investor never loses this habit again, he concludes.

Contrary to other specialists, Mendlowicz says he is in favor of making specific changes in the FIIs portfolio in search of greater profitability, with capital gain.

He also reinforces the importance of reading management reports and, for novice investors in real estate funds, recommends investing mainly in “brick” funds – which invest directly in real estate.

In the opinion of the Sincere Economist, “paper” FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate sector – may require a little more experience from the investor.

