“I present to you the…”; Flamengo fans don’t stop at Vitinho and “indicate” a R$ 500,000/month star to the Al-Ettifaq sheiks

The Nation has been reflecting the departure of shirt 11 to the Arab World and projects more departures until the end of the season

Vitinho left Flamengo to sign until June 2025 at Al-Ettifaq, in Saudi Arabia. The CRF saves, with the departure of shirt 11, figures close to R$ 4 million. With a spell at Internacional, the 28-year-old left Gávea free of charge. On the other hand, 35% of the athlete’s economic rights are still linked to Mengão.

In your new challenge, the athlete will continue to earn close to what he earned monthly at Rubro-Negro. It was not a desire of the medallion to leave Rio de Janeiro earning less, and that’s why those interested in national football ended up cooling down. Santos, São Paulo and Inter itself came to be seen as business possibilities.

In addition to Vitinho, who continues to be a topic on social media, part of the Nation “indicates” another reinforcement to the sheiks. This is Diego Ribas, who currently earns around R$500,000 a month. The midfielder has already given an interview and stated that he is retiring from Brazilian football., but does not rule out new challenges outside the country; MLS is a plausible destination.

Flamengoists responded to Ettifaq’s publication in the ex-Flamengo’s announcement. An internet user commented when “suggesting” shirt 10: “Hello Mr. President and fans, I present to you the new Pelé da Gávea, our number 10, very important and indispensable until now. We are going through a moment where we have to hit our annual goal, unfortunately we have to put it up for sale, with a lot of chest pain”, flags the profile.

Diego Ribas arrived at the Carioca team in July 2016, after a spell at Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. from there to here, the midfielder took the entire transition phase of the Club until the titles returned to being routine. Since 2018/19, the world champion has been fighting in the heads and continues to raise the bar even further with ‘Level A’ signings.