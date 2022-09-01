Fernando Grostein Andradefilmmaker and brother of the global presenter, Luciano Huckopened the heart to the Piauí magazine and gave a revealing interview. In the conversation, the artist declared that he was raped twice and that the violence made changes in his personal life, behavior and way of behaving.

In one of the attacks, Fernando He said he was only 14 years old. “I was a teenager with very androgynous traits. When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. Since then, I started to cancel my way of being: I used to make my voice thicker, and I repressed myself when it was time to walk, to seem more masculine.”, said.

“It was one matter beautiful about one boy who grew plants to escape the pain of grief. I was happy and proud, but there was a side effect: the reportage turned my life upside down. I came to be called ‘little Flower‘ in school. My voice and the way I walk were the butt of jokes”, reiterated the filmmaker.

the second time, Grostein said he was 28 years old, but because he was recent, the relative of Lucian declined to comment on the matter. “at 28 [anos]I was raped once again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet.”, he confessed. Fernando he also stated that he has already been forced to have sex with a woman and that he has already been kidnapped by a male prostitute. It is important to note that Grostein is behind a controversial documentary that will address the sexuality of the current president of the Brazil.