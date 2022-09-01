“If he is well, he should be hired”; Rodrigo Fernández should have a new partner in the Santos midfield very soon

Lisca it’s been a lot criticized by most Santos fans. The coach was never unanimous and, when he arrived, a good part of the alvinegros did not want him to be hired. On the other hand, President Andres Rueda paid for the deal by trusting the professional he was bringing to replace Fabián Bustos.

This Thursday (1), the portal “UOL Esporte” brought backstage information that is moving the social networks of Santos. Alison really can wear the Santos shirt again. He is recovering from an injury at CT Rei Pelé and if he is well, he should be hired. The steering wheel divides opinions among the fans, but he has a lot of morals in the Vila.

“Santos’ idea was to have Rodrigo Fernández and Alison as “guard dogs”. As Alison didn’t come back, the Fish was left alone with Fernández. Vinicius Balieiro does not excite and Camacho has different characteristics”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.

Alison is a “lion” scoring, has good positioning and her scoring style has even been praised by rivals. Santos monitors the injury recovery step by step. If everything is ok, it seems that he will be hired from January, the month expected to be 100% training with the ball..

Rueda really likes your style of play and that’s for sure”weighs”. The president usually takes charge of the business that he believes is good for the São Paulo Club. So, already thinking about next year, Rodrigo Fernández may have a new “partner” to play with.