IGP-M drops 0.70%, reveals FGV survey

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) fell by 0.70% in August, after rising 0.21% in July. The high accumulated in the year is 7.63% and in 12 months is 8.59%. In the annual comparison, in August 2021, the index had risen 0.66% and accumulated a high of 31.12% in 12 months. The data were released today (30), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Ibre).

According to the institute’s price index coordinator, André Braz, the components of the IGP-M were impacted by the reduction in fuel prices.



“Fossil fuels – given the reduction in ICMS and prices at the refinery – continue to exert a significant influence on the results of the IPA and IPC, both with negative rates in August. In the producer index, the falls in the prices of gasoline (from 4.47% to -8.23%) and diesel (from 12.68% to -2.97%) helped to increase the decline in the index rate. In terms of the consumer, airline tickets (from -5.20% to -17.32%) and ethanol (from -9.41% to -9.90%) also contributed to the cooling of inflation”, argued Braz.

Producer Prices

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) dropped 0.71% in the month, after rising 0.21% in July.

By stages of processing, the rate for the Finished Goods group fell 0.73% in August, after rising 0.69% in the previous month. The main influence came from the fuels for consumption subgroup, whose rate changed from 2.39% in July to -6.38% in August. The Final Goods index (ex), which excludes the food subgroups in natura and fuels for consumption, fell 0.12% after rising 0.81% in the previous month.

In the Intermediate Goods group, the rate changed from 2% in July to -0.76% in August, driven by the subgroup fuels and lubricants for production, which varied 9.96% in July and fell to -1.55% in August. .



The Intermediate Goods index (ex), which does not consider the fuel and lubricants subgroup for production, dropped by 0.57%, after rising 0.25% in the previous month.

In the stage of Gross Raw Materials, the rate fell by 0.63% in the reference month, after falling by 2.13% in July. The main influences in the deceleration of the decline were iron ore, which changed from -11.98% in July to -5.76% in August, corn in grain (-5.00% to -1.54%) and cotton in pit (-14.02% to -4.43%). The biggest negative variation was the items bovine (4.43% to -2.01%), coffee beans (2.69% to -1.65%) and wheat in grain (2.31% to -4.99% ).

Consumer prices

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 1.18% in August, after falling 0.28% in the previous month. Among the eight classes of expense components of the index, six had a decrease in their rates of change. The main influence came from the Transport group, which changed from -2.42% in July to -4.84%, driven by gasoline, which changed from -7.26% in the previous month to -15.14% in August.

The rates of Education, Reading and Recreation (-0.86% to -3.07%), Food (1.47% to 0.44%), Communication (-0.16% to – 0.83%), Clothing (0.73% to 0.20%) and Housing (-0.30% to -0.31%).

Dairy products went from 11.16% to 6.45%, the mobile phone tariff went from -0.04% to -2.40%, footwear went from 0.94% to -0.17% and the rate of electronic equipment registered 0.38% in July and -0.41% in August.

On the other hand, there was acceleration in the rates of Health and Personal Care (0.29% to 0.67%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (0.26% to 0.36%), with emphasis on hygiene and care items personal (-1.43% to 1.07%) and cigarettes (1.54% to 2.55%).

Construction

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) rose 0.33% in August, after rising 1.16% in July. Among the three groups that make up the INCC, Materials and Equipment went from 0.62% to 0.03%, Services went from 0.49% to 0.68% and Labor recorded 1.76% in July and 0.54 % In August.

