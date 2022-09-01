image appears ahead of time on the web

A possible image of Assassin’s Creed Mirage appeared on the internet ahead of time. Several portals are sharing the record on the networks, and according to the insider Nibellionthe community would have found the information by scouring files on the Ubisoft Store — the publisher’s digital store.

With the protagonist back in the hood – and rumors about the return of Basim rolling around behind the scenes –, the expectation about recent speculations about a release with more identification with the first games of the franchise draws the attention of fans. Check out the images below:

The alleged details shared by journalist Jason Schreier indicate setting in Baghdad, in an anarchic regime of Samarra, between the 860s and 870s. Assassin’s Creed Mirage would not have character creation, more elaborate dialogues and choice of genre for the main character.

The approach would be closer to the series’ roots, with the removal of several RPG elements implemented over the last few releases. At least, in September Ubisoft will talk about the future of the franchise at an event, so the community should receive more concrete information about the title.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a rumor

Despite the Assassin’s Creed Mirage images appearing prematurely, it’s still too early to consider them true. Ubisoft has not yet officially revealed the news, so be very careful with such information, it is safer to see it as a rumor.