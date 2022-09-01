In which game can Cruzeiro gain access mathematically?

photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images Cruzeiro players celebrate a goal; team is close to gaining access

Cruzeiro is very close to achieving the dreamed-up entry to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. But when can the team reach the goal mathematically?

Teams most likely to secure Serie A access in 2022

Currently, the leader Cruzeiro has 58 points won in 27 matches played. The fifth placed Londrina has 41 points, 17 less than the mineiros.

O supersports He did the math and identified that the closest date on which elite return can be guaranteed is September 17th. On that day, a Saturday, Cruzeiro visits CRB at Rei Pel, starting at 8:30 pm, for the 30th round.

The possibility is small, but mathematically possible. For this to happen, Raposa needs to win the next games (against Cricima and Operrio, at home, and CRB, away) and hope for the competitors to stumble.

If the best possible scenario comes true, Cruzeiro will reach 67 points at the end of the 30th round. Londrina, fifth in this simulation, would have 42.

Cruzeiro’s advantage in the G4, therefore, would be 25 points. And there would be only 24 left in dispute in the final eight rounds.

The mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculates that Cruzeiro has a 99.999% chance of returning to Serie A.

“Virtually, Cruzeiro has already gone up”, declared professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, one of those responsible for the calculations.