Indian businessman takes 3rd place in the ranking of richest

Gautam Adani, known as the “King of Infrastructure”, is second only to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Indian businessman Gautam Adani took the 3rd position in the ranking Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which analyzes shareholders’ equity on a daily basis. He has a net worth of $143 billion, second only to Elon Musk ($247 billion), CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos ($152 billion), founder of Amazon.
He overtook Frenchman Bernard Arnault with $137 billion. This is the 1st time that an Asian has entered the top 3 richest in the world.
Adani is known in his country as “King of Infrastructure” for managing one of the biggest conglomerates in India, the Adani group. Based in Ahmedabad, the company has diversified businesses that include thermal coal production, airports and ports.
According to a survey by the news agency Bloomberg, his fortune is equivalent, for example, to 0.6% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the United States. Most of Adani’s net worth comes from public stakes held by the Adani group.
Here is the list of the 10 richest people in the world:
- Elon Musk – $251 billion;
- Jeff Bezos – $153 billion;
- Gautam Adani – US$ 143 billion;
- Bernard Arnault – $137 billion;
- Bill Gates – $116 billion;
- Larry Page – $99.8 billion;
- Warren Buffett – $99.4 billion;
- Sergey Brin – $95.4 billion;
Mukesh Ambani – $94 billion;
- Steve Ballmer – $93.1 billion.