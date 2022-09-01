Indian businessman takes 3rd place in the ranking of richest

Gautam Adani, known as the “King of Infrastructure”, is second only to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Indian businessman Gautam Adani took the 3rd position in the ranking Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which analyzes shareholders’ equity on a daily basis. He has a net worth of $143 billion, second only to Elon Musk ($247 billion), CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos ($152 billion), founder of Amazon.

He overtook Frenchman Bernard Arnault with $137 billion. This is the 1st time that an Asian has entered the top 3 richest in the world.