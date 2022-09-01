Inflation continues to rise in Europe and hits record ninth in a row

Inflation in the euro zone rose 0.5% in August, accumulating 9.1% in the last 12 months, according to information from Eurostat, the European statistics agency. The data came above the already pessimistic projections, which indicated an increase of 0.4% in the month and 9.0% in the annual comparison.

This is the ninth consecutive inflation record in the region, and everything indicates that the rise in prices is not likely to subside anytime soon.

Breaking inflation down into groups, we notice that energy has been the big villain amid the recent surge in prices, up 38.3% in the last 12 months. Food, alcohol and tobacco also accumulate a significant increase of 10.6% in the same range.

Other segments, such as services and non-energy industrial goods had more contained changes, rising 3.8% and 5% in the period.

Here in Brazil and in the United States, inflation has given strong signs of retreat, amid rising interest rates and the gradual resumption of balance between supply and demand for goods and services. In Europe, on the other hand, the energy crisis and drought have led to a sharp rise in energy and food prices.

In this context, pressure is growing on the European Central Bank (ECB) to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes in the euro zone, but the effects of this movement are limited. As much as rising interest rates would help to contain rising prices, it would have little influence on the cost of energy or food production on the continent.

Thus, even with the bets of a more aggressive hike in interest rates from the next meeting of the ECBEurope will have to deal with high inflation as long as the energy crisis and severe drought plaguing the region persist.

