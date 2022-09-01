Inter changes policy for free access to Black Inter Card VIP lounges

O Inter updated the policy for accessing lounges through the LoungeKey program of the Black Inter Card. Now, the benefit of free and unlimited access to the lounges will only be available to customers who are part of the Inter Black relationship, that is, who have an investment portfolio between R$250,000 and R$1 million.

New access policy

As stated on the bank’s website, access to VIP lounges in Brazil and worldwide through LoungeKey is available to all Inter customers who have a Mastercard Black card, but will now have the following conditions:

Customers who are part of the Inter Black relationship, that is, who have an investment portfolio between R$ 250 thousand and R$ 1 million, have unlimited free access to the VIP lounges;

to the VIP lounges; Customers who have a black card for subscribing to Duo Gourmet, for having a property financing with Inter, for taking out a loan with a property guarantee, for having carried out the portability of real estate financing, for financing the construction of the house, for taking out a loan from R$ 100 thousand or for some other promotion has the free access to Lounges limited to six (6) times a year. From the seventh, the amount of US$ 32 will be charged for each new access.

The policy for accessing Mastercard’s lounges, such as Terminal 3 at Guarulhos Airport, however, remains unchanged, allowing unlimited access to all of the brand’s lounges.

Sending a boarding pass for free access to the lounges

This was not the only change to the card announced by the bank. As we published earlier here on PPafter using the lounges, the cardholder will need to upload a photo of the boarding pass and complete the form on this page within 24 hours of visiting the lounge.

Everything indicates that this additional validation step will not be necessary for customers who are part of the Inter Black relationship. However, we are awaiting confirmation from the bank on this topic.

Comment

Another relevant change in the policy for accessing the Black Inter Card’s VIP lounges, which mainly affects customers who obtained the card by subscribing to Duo Gourmet.

We know that changes happen and are part of each company’s commercial strategy, but we regret that this is done without any prior notice.

What did you think of the news? Will you be affected? For more information, visit the Inter website.