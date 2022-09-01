Inter now requires boarding pass to be sent within 24 hours for free access to VIP lounges

O Inter is communicating its customers about changes in the shape of access to VIP lounges with the Black Inter Card. According to the bank, it is now necessary to send, within 24 hours of accessing the lounge, a photo of your boarding pass. Otherwise, your next lounge visit may incur a charge of US$32.

Communiqué from Inter

“We are improving our process of access to airport lounges so you can enjoy more and more, always safely.

To ensure your convenience with access to the VIP Lounges, we need you to send us, within 24 hoursone photo of your boarding pass. It needs to show all your travel information, be legible and in good lighting.

The deadline for submission is up to 24 hours from your access to the VIP Lounge. It is important that you submit within this time frame so that your next free access to a VIP Lounge is not blocked, okay?”

How to send your boarding pass photo

To send a photo of your boarding pass, simply fill out the form on this page.

Inter also reports: “If you do not respond and wish to continue accessing the lounges, you may be charged $32 dollars on your next access.”

Comment

Relevant change in the form of access to the Black Inter Card VIP lounges. It’s worth remembering that plastic continues to offer free and unlimited access through the LoungeKey program, but now there’s this additional step to ensure the benefit.

If you have a trip booked and will access a VIP lounge with the card, don’t forget to send your boarding pass photo (within 24 hours of access) to avoid surprises with an unwanted charge for lounge access.

What did you think of the change? For more information and to send your boarding pass click here.