Ipespe: Bolsonaro grows 4 points and Lula is stable in the spontaneous scenario

PT has 40% voting intentions, against 34% for the current president; Cyrus is mentioned by 5% and Tebet by 3%

Assembly/Estadão Content/Alan Santos

Lula remained stable in the Ipespe poll, but saw Bolsonaro grow



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) grew four percentage points among voters. This is what the new survey by Instituto Ipespe, contracted by XP Investimentos, points out, released this Wednesday, 31st. Considering the spontaneous scenario, when the names of the competitors are not presented to the participants, the current Chief Executive and candidate for reelection by the Liberal Party (PL) was mentioned by 34% of respondents, being the second most mentioned name. At first it looks like the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which remained stable in comparison with the July survey, with 40% of mentions. Ciro Gomes (PDT), in turn, was remembered by 5% of voters, Simone Tebet (MDB) for 3% and Felipe D’Avila (Novo) for 1%. Other competitors were mentioned, but did not reach 1%: Pablo Marçal (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil). In this scenario, whites and nulls represent 5% of the participants and 12% did not know how to respond.

Ipespe also brings the results of the stimulated scenario, when the names of candidates are presented. Once again, Lula leads among voters with 43% of voting intentions, which represents an oscillation of one percentage point less in comparison with the previous edition, although within the margin of error. In second place, Bolsonaro maintained 35% of support, while Ciro Gomes continued with 9% and Tebet, in turn, was cited by 5% of the participants. Among the other competitors, the results are less expressive: Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo) remained with 1%, while Pablo Marçal (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) , Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Léo Péricles (UP) did not reach 1% and Constituent Eymael (DC) was not mentioned by any voter. Whites and nulls represent 4% of voters and 2% did not know how to respond.

A third scenario was also presented to voters, with different combinations for the second round. Looking at the first four candidates in the spontaneous and stimulated poll, which are Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Simone, the PT would win in all combinations. Against the current president, Lula would be victorious with 53% of the votes; against former minister Ciro Gomes, the victory would be with 51% of support and in the clash with the senator, Lula would also win with 53%. A second round between Ciro and Bolsonaro would be won by the former governor of Ceará, with 48% of the votes, while the dispute between Bolsonaro and Simone would have a tie scenario, as the president would have 43% of the votes and the senator 41%. The Ipespe survey was carried out by telephone with 2,000 people between the 26th and 29th of August. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.