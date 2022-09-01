Íris Abravanel, wife of Silvio Santos, spoke about his will

Wife of Silvio Santos declares that the owner of SBT signed a will and talked to his daughters

Silvio Santos, currently, at 91 years old, rejoices in his retirement away from the screens of SBT. He tried to return to the Anhanguera CDT auditorium, in São Paulo, but it was for a brief period.

Meanwhile, his daughter number 4, Patricia Abravanelis in charge of the “Silvio Santos Program”, which has gone through several reformulations and is making waves on Sundays.

Silvio Santos, in turn, would have already signed his will. The information came from the communicator’s own wife, Iris Abravanel, in an exclusive interview with Claudia magazine.

Some time ago, Iris Abravanel declared, according to her, that all business Silvio Santos were divided among her daughters and half the fortune obviously goes to her by right of marriage.

Iris Abravanel also detailed the moment of the conversation with the presenter’s daughters: “We didn’t like to talk about the subject [testamento]. He skillfully spoke. The girls cried, they took a long time to accept reality”, said the author of SBT soap operas.

SUPERSTITION AND LONG LIFE

Silvio Santosvery superstitious, believed he would die within 6 years, according to a statement of his own dated 2003.

It turns out that a fortune teller at a theme park in Florida, in the United States, even advised him not to give interviews to live longer, advice that was duly heeded by the communicator since then.

The presenter is retired, exudes health and made all speculation fall to the ground in his life, after all, the prediction is over 19 years old.