Is Simple Nacional a good tax model?

Relative income is an important concept when it comes to figuring out whether or not a tax system is positive. If two merchants have the same pre-tax income, they should achieve the same after-tax net income.

Read more: Does registration in the CadÚnico app guarantee payment of social benefits?

O Simple national is a simplified taxation regime created to facilitate the collection of contributions and offer advantages to micro and small companies. But will he is an example of a good model?

To find out the answer, imagine two merchants named Antônio and Pedro. Below is a comparison of relative incomes in two scenarios: with and without taxation.

Example

Antônio’s store has high turnover products, but its margins are low. The establishment has an average sales volume of BRL 100,000 per month, with a tax-free margin of only 25%, that is, gross profit is BRL 25,000 per month.

Excluding fixed business expenses, which are R$10,000 per month, Antônio would have a monthly income of R$15,000 if there were no taxes.

Pedro, on the other hand, sells low-turnover products, but his margins are higher. Its average sales volume is R$50,000, with a 50% tax-free margin. Considering that he also has R$10,000 in fixed expenses, his monthly income without taxes would be the same as Antônio’s.

Distortion

Unfortunately, taxes exist, so let’s consider that both collect taxes through Simples Nacional. According to the rules of the category, Antônio needs to pay 8.825% of R$ 100 thousand (R$ 8,825), while Pedro pays 7.19% of R$ 50 thousand (R$ 3,595).

After the discount, Antônio’s monthly net income drops to R$6,175, while Pedro’s is around R$11,405. In a good tax system, the two should have a similar net income.

This distortion comes from the fact that Simples favors businesses that operate with high margins, as it taxes revenue. On the other hand, companies with low margins suffer.

The system harms the organization of the economy as a whole, since it increases the competitiveness of companies with higher margins, but not those with low ones. Simplifying taxation for small businesses is important, but output is not just taxing revenue.