Ítalo has sex with Anita and becomes suspected of having killed Clarice | come around

The ex-security guard and Clarice’s doppelganger (Taís Araujo), who when they first met, didn’t like each other, surrender to passion.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Anita (Taís Araujo) are together in the sambinha — Photo: TV Globo/Paulo Belote
They dance, exchange kisses in the sambinha and head to the house of the Coragem.com partner, where the couple’s first sex takes place.
Italo and Anita’s kisses are packaged by the singer Liniker, who makes a cameo in the plot.
Singer Liniker makes a cameo in ‘Cara e Coragem’, rocking the first kiss of Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Anita (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo/Paulo Belote
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: chapters from September 5th to 10th
But, as life is not just made of good times, Ítalo becomes the police’s crosshairs in the Clarice case.
Deputy Marcela (Julia Lund) suspects that the former security guard has committed femicide against the businesswoman.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) is called to testify and becomes a suspect in the ‘death’ of Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Marcela and inspector Paulo (Fernando Caruso) do not like Ítalo’s bold attitude, who asks for speed in the conduct of investigations. He also says that he had an involvement with the victim, which leaves the police duo intrigued.
“He opened the game about getting involved with Clarice Gusmão. This is news to us. And I ask you: where was the handsome guy when she died, do you know?”, asks the delegate.
“Let’s speed up this investigation, which he said was slow, shall we? Let’s investigate Ítalo himself. Who can guarantee that it wasn’t femicide?”, she continues, facing Paulo’s astonishment.
The scenes will air from this Thursday, 9/1, in Cara e Coragem.
Anita returns a jewel she got from Clarice to Martha. Marcela and Paulo think about investigating Ítalo for Clarice’s murder. Lucas fears being kicked out of the dance company because of Duarte. Joca overhears Olivia set up a meeting with Alfredo at her new home. Alfredo is hostile towards Moa when he sees him arrive with flowers for Pat. Rico tells Gustavo and Teca that Rebeca is at Moa’s house. Anita complains about Leonardo to Italo. Gui is surprised by Moa’s presence in his house and questions Pat. Gustavo tells Rebeca that the documents he left with Danilo appeared next to a dead man in São Paulo. Italo and Anita kiss.
