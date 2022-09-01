Ítalo has sex with Anita and becomes suspected of having killed Clarice | come around

2 of 4 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Anita (Taís Araujo) are together in sambinha — Photo: TV Globo/Paulo Belote

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Anita (Taís Araujo) are together in the sambinha — Photo: TV Globo/Paulo Belote