‘Itaú left the defense and went on the attack’, says Roberto Setubal

The co-chairman of the board of directors of the Itaú Unibanco, Roberto Setubal, said this Thursday, 1st, that the bank, the largest in Latin America, has been able to respond to the challenges brought by technology and the facilitation of competition that it has brought. According to him, the changes that the bank has undergone are positive.

“A lot has been changing in the bank, and it really has to change”, he said, during the Itaú Day, an event for Itaú investors, held virtually. “I think this executive team that has taken over now, which is a new generation of executives, comes in handy at this point.”

For Roberto Setubal, changes at Itaú are positive and necessary. Photograph: Werther Santana/Estadão

Setubal referred to the management of the bank that he took over at the beginning of last year, led by Milton Maluhy, president of the conglomerate. According to him, in the first 18 months the executives worked, the bank did “very well”.

The co-chair of the board Pedro Moreira Salles highlighted that the customer satisfaction metrics and the base itself have grown strongly in relation to recent years. “The growth shows that we are indeed doing it right,” he said.

Setubal stated that Itaú “left the defense and went on the attack”, to conquer new market spaces. He stated that new competitors brought challenges to the bank, but the response has been good. “We are managing to react well to this change.”

The executive also said that by the end of next year, all the conglomerate’s business lines should have their systems in the cloud. With this migration, Itaú’s product offering and systems should become more flexible, helping to make offers more personalized.

Interest rate hike balances dispute

For Setubal, with the rise in interest rates, the competition between traditional banks and new competitors, of a digital nature, became more balanced. This is because, like traditional banks, neobanks are now charged by result.

“The new competition came at a time when the world was undergoing transformation and a pandemic”, he pointed out. “I think that today, with the rise in interest rates and the difficulty in raising funds, they are seeing the need to present financial results.”

Setubal stated that growing by offering very low or subsidized prices for products is very easy. This scenario, however, changes with the rise in interest rates, which raises funding costsboth via deposits and through the issuance of shares, which achieves this logic of operation in companies that burn cash – which is the case of most fintechs.

“The bank has always been good at delivering results, and will continue to do so, but without losing focus on the customer,” said the executive.

Moreira Salles, in turn, stated that, given the global monetary tightening, the stories that fintechs and neobanks presented to the capital market, of strong growth with profits only in the future, lost appeal. “New competitors have to adapt to a world more similar to the one we live in.”

The president of Itaú Unibanco, Milton Maluhy, said that, today, 67% of the bank’s individual customers belong to the most loyal group, which increases the institution’s participation in the taking credit by these people and, consequently, the results they generate.

Milton Maluhy says the logic of acquisitions is to complement the bank’s ecosystem Photograph: Itaú Unibanco

“The bank has approximately 66 million individual customers, and of these, around 67% are engaged customers,” he said at the beginning of Itaú Day. “The growth of engaged customers has been greater than that of the total base.”

According to Maluhy, in the first half of the year, over 2 million people gained this “status” at the Itaú base. The engaged customer is the one who, in the banking industry, consumes a greater number of products in the same financial institution. Generally more than six.

The bank’s president stated that in this group, Itaú has a 50% share in borrowing. As a result, these customers are more profitable and generate greater results for the conglomerate. “We are reaping results from having a more digital culture,” he said.

We are reaping results for having a more digital culture” Milton Maluhy, president of Itaú Unibanco

The executive stated that in the last 18 months, the period that has passed since he assumed the presidency, Itaú has been undergoing a cultural transformation. “All this without sacrificing our financial performance, as we are also driven by results.”

Maluhy also said that in the agenda of association with other names in the financial sector, Itaú is not necessarily looking for acquisitions. The priority, according to him, is to complement the bank’s ecosystem.