Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) will spin off and incorporate part of Banco Itaucard’s operations

The Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4) approved this Wednesday (31) the proposal for an intra-group corporate reorganization, aiming at the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco, and the incorporation of the spun-off portion by the company.

According to the statement, some of the activities currently carried out by Itaucard will be transferred to Itaú Unibanco, including the issuance and administration of credit cards, the institution and management of payment arrangements and the implementation of customer loyalty programs, as well as such as financing operations for motor vehicles, machinery and equipment and activities related to the mobility sector.

On the other hand, the activity of offering and maintaining payment accounts, financial investments, bonds and securities, including derivatives, among certain other credits and assets, will remain in Itaucard.

The proposal will be voted on at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) on September 30, 2022.

Finally, Itaú Unibanco states that “it has constantly sought to rationalize the use of its resources and optimize its structures and businesses and believes that the operation in question will bring clear benefits in this direction”.

