Jade Picon takes stock of the first recordings of ‘Travessia’ and explains tactics to deal with fake news | Crossing

In the plot written by Gloria Perez with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça FilhoJade will play Chiara, the spoiled daughter of Humberto Martins’ character who will get involved with Ari, played by Chay Suede.

Almost two weeks after stepping on set for the first time, the influencer took stock of the first recordings:

“They’re in full swing, we’re recording several fronts. I’m really loving it in every way! An enriching experience, I’m picking up the pace”, he said on his social networks.

Jade Picon takes stock of the first recordings of 'Travessia' and explains tactics to deal with fake news

Jade said she was surprised by the amount of people involved in a project like this to record scenes that do not last a minute on air and told her followers that the recordings do not follow the chronological order of the work.

“I’m very observant and I really like to see everything that goes on behind to understand and it’s wonderful to be part of it. I think it’s very special”, he said.

To record the soap opera, Jade had to leave São Paulo for Rio de Janeiro. Is she enjoying so many changes?

“It was very nice to move to another city because of new atmospheres, new people, new everything.”

“I’m at a point in my life, it’s all very new.”



One of the themes of Travessia will be fake news.

Working with the internet since she was 12, Jade found a way to deal with the fake news published about her: silence.

“I prefer my mental health above anything else. I refuse to be held hostage by what people say about me, giving my energy because it will hurt me. It was a mechanism I found”, he explained.

“Anyone who follows me knows: the most certain things will get from me is my silence. Quiet to win.”

