James Webb: Super Telescope Releases Its First Image of a Planet Outside the Solar System | Science

For the first time, the James Webb International Space Telescope has captured images of an exoplanet, a planet outside the Solar System. The photos were released by NASA and ESA, the US and European space agencies, on Thursday morning (1st).

In the image above, the highlight shows the photos of the exoplanets. NASA explains that the small white star in each square marks the location of the host star of the HIP 65426 b, which was digitally subtracted as the star’s strong light blocks the view of the planet.

The exoplanet is a gas giant about eight times the mass of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. Because it is formed of gas, this star has no rocky surface and cannot be habitable.

According to NASA, the images, seen through four different light filters on Webb, show how powerful the super telescope’s instruments are and prove that Future observations of the equipment will reveal more information about these exoplanets than ever before.

“This is a transformative time, not just for Webb, but for astronomy in general,” said Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Exeter in the UK.

NASA explains that astronomers discovered the planet in 2017 using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and had already taken images.

While the new images may seem “low quality” to non-experts, the difference now is that, like Webb, which “sees” at different wavelengths than the VLT, astronomers can see new details about this gas giant that could not be captured by ground-based telescopes.

“I believe the [aspecto] The exciting thing about this is that we’re just getting started,” says Aarynn Carter, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who led the analysis of the images.