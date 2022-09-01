Janick Gers, guitarist of Iron Maiden, goes to São Januário

The british Janick Gers, one of the guitarists of the band Iron Maiden, was present at the São Januário stadium to watch the game between Vasco and Guarani, which took place tonight in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

The 65-year-old artist, who is in Brazil to participate in “Rock in Rio” on Friday (2), was filmed by broadcast cameras in the 2nd half of the match in one of the prime areas of the place.

Wearing a cap, Gers took advantage of the mild climate of Rio de Janeiro to enjoy some of his free moments before the English band’s show. He has already declared himself a fan of Vasco.

The ride is not that random, as the members of Iron Maiden maintain a special relationship with the club that started in the 80s.

At the end of the decade, “Força Jovem”, the club’s largest organized crowd, adopted the mascot Eddie, a figure present in the group’s shows and records, on their uniforms and flags, the result of the first leaders who were fans of the band.

The figure has become a symbol of the crowd for years on end. In the 2000 João Havelange Cup final, the band members were present at Maracanã to accompany Cruzmaltino’s Brazilian title. On the occasion, the bassist and founder of the group, Steve Harris, wore the shirt of the organization.