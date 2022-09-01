JetSMART confirms flights from Chile and Argentina to Brazil

Image: Airbus


the airline low cost JetSMART has placed orders to carry out flights to Brazil starting in December. The chosen routes connect the Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile and Buenos Aireslike this Foz do Iguaçu the Chilean capital. The flights will initially be made with Airbus A320 aircraft for 186 passengers.

The schedule, which became part of the base of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) is as follows:

RIO DE JANEIRO – CHILE SANTIAGO – From December 29, with flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. In March, frequencies decrease to three times a week, with the end of the summer high season. Flights operated by JetSMART Chile.

RIO DE JANEIRO – BUENOS AIRES – From December 6th, with flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights are operated by JetSMART Argentina.

FOZ DO IGUAÇU – SANTIAGO DO CHILE – From December 6th, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights operated by JetSMART Chile.






